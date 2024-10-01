Yvette Nicole Brown "didn't choose" to be single for most of her life.

The 53-year-old actress got engaged to Anthony Davis, 47, towards the end of last year and thinks the wedding celebrations may turn out to be "bigger" than she initially planned but recalled being taken aback when she was told she was "running out of time" to find a husband.

She told Us Weekly: "I am not someone who would want a big wedding, but at the same time, there’s so many people that have prayed for me and wished for me who want to celebrate.

"Probably 10 years ago, I was on 'The Wendy Williams Show', and she asked me — and it’s not a dig against Wendy.

"It’s just where it happened. She asked me, ‘You know you’re running out of time, and when are you gonna get your guy and your kids?

"And I was like, ‘Wow. It’s not like I chose to go through life without a husband and children. It just didn’t happen.’."

The former 'Drake and Josh' star - who is also known for her roles in sitcoms such as 'Community' and 'The Mayor' - is in fact just thankful that she "didn't settle" for anyone else and was able to put her career first.

She said: "The idea that I was able to build a full career and then God still had someone for me is kind of a nice feeling because I didn’t settle. didn’t choose someone because I felt like the music was ending.

"I think every woman should do that."

Away from the spotlight, Yvette has been a carer to her dad - who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease - for more than a decade and even though he won't be able to attend the wedding, she knows that he is still "happy "for her.

She said: "My dad loves [Anthony]. He’s got to the point where he’s pretty much nonverbal, so we can’t talk about it, and he won’t be able to attend [the wedding]. But I know in his heart that he’s happy for me."