The 'Charlie's Angels' star shared how she and the 49-year-old actress enjoyed an "intimate" moment at the Los Angeles Sunset Marquis hotel almost three years ago when the 'Kitty' director appeared as a guest on her eponymous talk show.

Drew told the audience: “We were getting together, we had a long dinner, we were talking about a story that I’m so passionate about, which ended up becoming a film that Chloë was not only in but got nominated for an Academy Award for called ‘Boys Don’t Cry'. "

She told how the pair "bonded" at the time and decided to turn the events into a game.

She said: “We actually have a trivia question based on this. I thought I would turn our intimate fun moment in the Sunset Marquis into a trivia question for someone.”

Chloe enthused: “We should! We’re entertainers!”

Drew, also 49, then selected a woman from the audience and told her she would win $1,000 if she guessed what happened between the pair.

She asked: “We shared something in the bathroom in the ‘90s. What was it? Was it A. lipstick B. Toilet Paper or C. A Kiss?”

The audience member selected lipstick, prompting the host to quip: “Well, it did involve lipstick."

Chloe laughed: "It was the ‘90s!”

Drew admitted: “It was the ‘90s. It was a kiss.

“We were very free and just having the best time and it was just the sexiest, cutest, most [meow].”

But the 'Never Been Kissed' star still gave the woman the prize even though she had guessed incorrectly.

She quipped: “Go out and buy a bunch of lipsticks, okay?”