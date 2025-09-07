Drew Barrymore's daughter "ripped her whole elbow open" in an electric bike accident.

The 50-year-old actress was on vacation with Olive, 12, and 11-year-old Frankie - who she has with ex-husband Will Kopelman - when one of her girls suffered an agonising accident up in the mountains.

Appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Drew noted she had had to cancel some plans with the host's wife Evelyn McGee-Colbert and said: "The last time we were supposed to get together, my daughter ended up having an accident.

"My daughter, actually, she got in an e-bike accident. In France, which sounds so fabulous. Yes, so we were in fabulous France and then she had an e-bike accident."

Drew stressed her daughter was "fine" now but explained she had "ripped her whole elbow open" while biking in the mountains.

She added: "We spent days in an E.R., in and out."

The Charlie's Angels actress praised her daughter for her quick-thinking following the accident.

She said: "She ripped off her bra and turned it into a tourniquet.

"That's just who she is. And I just marvel at her."

Drew recently noted how she has become much less "selfish" since becoming a parent and she "prefers" the person she is today.

Responding to a fan who asked how long it took to readjust back to being herself after having a baby, she wrote in a piece of UsWeekly: "I’m still not myself. And I don’t know if I will ever get back to the carefree, selfish person I was before children. I can never not know this love and concern I have for my two daughters.

"It’s consuming. I am just trying to embrace the new me. And I do prefer me now. I’m much more capable. Much more trustworthy. Much more admirable than I ever was. "

Despite this, the Never Been Kissed star added that being childfree or a parent should both be "considered perfectly fulfilling roads" in life, and that "time" is the best way to learn about oneself.

She added: "That being said, 'motherhood' or 'otherhood' should be considered perfectly fulfilling roads. And may each one of them lead us to our better selves. I think this takes time, though. Maturity has so much to do with it. Time is the great teacher."