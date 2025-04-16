Drew Scott was once Superman's "butt double".

Drew Scott was Tom Weling's butt double

The 46-year-old realtor had some acting roles in his younger years and one job was on TV show 'Smallville', but he only appeared in very specific scenes as a stand in for lead actor Tom Welling.

Appearing on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show', the host successfully guessed Drew when asked who out of him and brother Jonathan had once "played a butt double".

Drew confirmed: "I was Superman's butt double back in Tom Welling's 'Smallville' days.

"It was more of a... there were a few of us, depending on the shot they wanted, but Tom Welling was much sexier than I was."

Jennifer then asked Jonathan if he had been involved too.

He quipped: "No, I've only been a front double."

Drew and wife Linda Phan welcomed daughter Piper, a sister for two-year-old son Parker, into the world last year and he joked that while Jonathan and his fiancee Zooey Deschanel are out on the town, he is "at home changing diapers".

He added: "Piper is nine months, now. She's, I mean, she's such a sweetheart, she's a little darling and her brother is two years older than she is."

He noted that when Piper was born, Parker was "curious, helpful, and maybe a little jealous."

But while Jonathan may not have kids of his own, he and Zooey - who has Elsie, nine, and seven-year-old Charlie with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik - have adopted three cats, Poppy, Pickle, and Dove, which keep him busy.

He said: "Now, I have not only built the largest catio that has ever been built, I also created a tunnel with little cat doors from Zooey's office to my office. The cats are taking over my life! And I kind of love it."

Drew previously explained his job on 'Smallville' was a "fun gig" in between acting jobs.

The 'Property Brothers' star told People magazine: "I was the body double for Tom Welling, so when they're doing like butt shots and ab shots, I was the one they were using.

"It was great. It was a little side thing. I was pursuing acting back in the day and between gigs a friend of mine who was the stand-in for the character Lex Luther, said, 'Hey we need a fill to do some stand-in and some photo doubling for Superman,' and I'm like, 'And you're looking at me?'

"So that was just a fun gig I did a little bit of."