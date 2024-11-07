Drew Scott's baby daughter can already tell the difference between him and his twin brother.

Jonathan and Drew Scott on The Jennifer Hudson Show

The 'Property Brothers' star - who has two-year-old Parker and five-month-old Piper with wife Linda Phan - and his sibling Jonathan joked the tot used to get confused as to why her dad sometimes ditched his beard but has now realised she is interacting with two different people.

Appearing on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' with his brother, Drew said: "Piper is now starting to recognise it’s not me."

Jonathan added: “Parker, as soon as I show up, he’s so excited, he wants to dance with me and read.

“Now Piper has officially started to recognise me because, for the first several months, she was confused as to why daddy shaved.”

Drew quipped: “And got older looking and more wrinkled and more grey."

Jonathan - whose partner Zooey Deschanel has Elsie, nine, and Charlie, seven, with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik - admitted he is the "goof" of the family.

He said: “But now she smiles and she’s so excited and I can tell already. Our kids are seven and nine, boy and a girl as well and like I am the goof.

“I am a total immature clown but I’m going to bring all that energy as well to that house."

Despite his son only being born in 2022, Drew claimed he had "forgot everything" he'd learned about having a baby when Piper arrived.

He said: “Piper, she’s a little sweetheart.

“We have Parker and Piper, PMP Music Factory I call them. She’s such a little sweetheart.

“She’s so different than Parker. Parker’s only two years earlier but I forgot everything I learned with him so it’s like starting over again fresh.

“‘Like how do I maximise changing a diaper efficiently?’ ”

While Drew's kids adore Jonathan, the 46-year-old stars admitted their mom Joanna hasn't had such an easy ride from Piper.

Drew said: “The first moment handing her to my mom, cries right away. My mom hates it, it kills her.

"My mom was like, ‘Can you print off a bunch of pictures of my face and put it around her crib.’ I’m like, ‘Do we want to scar the child? Or do we want her to like you?’ ”