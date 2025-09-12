Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are reportedly looking to buy a holiday home together.

Callum Turner and Dua Lipa want to buy a holiday home

The 30-year-old pop star and Callum, 35, have called on a property expert to help them to find a holiday home.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Dua and Callum are looking for a sunny bolthole to enjoy with their families.

"Their preference has been pretty clear: nice weather and properties that have space.

"They have a man scouting for homes in Portugal and Andalusia, which have amazing weather all-year round.

"The house has to be able to comfortably fit Dua and Callum, as well as their family and friends.

"They also want peace and tranquility, that has been made very clear."

The loved-up duo - who announced their engagement earlier this year - are "expected to put an offer in soon".

The insider continued: "Dua and Callum have a healthy budget too. They’ve been sent details on properties priced between £3 million and £9 million and are weighing them up.

"They’ve been shown massive mansions overlooking the sea, as well as a huge retreat in the hills of Marbella.

"Dua and Callum have been spending time looking through all the properties and are expected to put an offer in soon.

"They’re really excited about getting a secret bolthole in the sun."

Meanwhile, Dua recently revealed that she's been feeling "happier than ever" after getting engaged.

Speaking to Harper’s BAZAAR magazine's global ICONS Issue, Dua shared: "I love love. It is a beautiful thing. It's a really inspiring thing. You find yourself so intensely falling all the time in the best way possible. That vulnerability is so scary, but I feel so lucky to get to feel it.

"I've spent a lot of time being guarded or protecting my heart, and so I'm letting go of that feeling and just being like, 'Okay, if I'm supposed to get hurt, then this is what's going to happen.' I have to just allow love."

Dua explained that she also feels more comfortable than ever talking about her love life.

The pop star - who has previously dated the likes of Anwar Hadid and Romain Gavras - said: "I'm happier than ever, so it feels like I'm doing a disservice by not talking about it.

"When you're a public person, anything that's very personal is very vulnerable. It's not like I don't want to share it."