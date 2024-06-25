Dua Lipa was reportedly hit with a security scare after a TikTokker trespassed into her Glastonbury festival rehearsal space.

Dua Lipa was reportedly hit with a security scare after a TikTokker trespassed into her Glastonbury festival rehearsal space

The ‘One Kiss’ singer, 28, is said to have been preparing to put on a headline show at the Pyramid Stage in Worthy Farm, Somerset, on Friday (28.06.24) night and has been holed up for the last few days at a location in Birmingham preparing for the show.

According to The Sun, a “TikTok terroriser” tried to get into the space, where Dua is said to be busy working out routines with backing dancers.

The newspaper said insiders branded the individual “a total nuisance” when they tried to stroll into the rehearsal space while filming their trespassing.

It added the influencer later shared the clip on social media, but said it was not identifying the individual to avoid giving them publicity.

The Sun also reported the set was put on lockdown as the trespasser was told to “clear off”.

A source said: “Dua has been working so hard for the past few days to perfect her set for Glastonbury.

“Her team saw off this person when they arrived on site on Friday.

“They made a total prat of themselves by trying to film and it was all rather embarrassing.

“Some of Dua’s team spoke to them and asked them to clear off. She was inside so luckily missed all the hullabaloo.

“Nothing is going to knock her off course this weekend. Dua can’t wait to show Glastonbury what she has been working on.”

Dua has said she dreamed of headlining Glastonbury while she was writing her first album.

She is topping the bill of the Worthy Farm festival alongside Coldplay and SZA, 34, and told the ‘Dish’ podcast it was on her wish list in 2017 as part of her obsession with “dream boards” and “manifestation”.

Dua said: “When I was writing my first album – I’m big into like dream boards and manifestation and whatever – and I had written it down that on my third record, I’d love to headline Glastonbury.”