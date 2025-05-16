Dua Lipa's £115 million fortune has made her the youngest individual on this year's Sunday Times Rich List.

Dua Lipa is the youngest person on the Sunday Times Rich List

The 29-year-old singer's estimated wealth has earned her the 34th place on the annual 40 Under 40 Rich List, but Ed Sheeran, 34, is the richest musician overall on that chart.

The 'Shape Of You' hitmaker ranks 13th overall with an estimated forune of a staggering £370 million, a significant increase of £30 million from his 2024 valuation.

Other notable names on the list include reality star Georgia Toffolo, who took 12th place because of her shared £425 million fortune with husband James Watt, the co-founder of BrewDog.

Harry Styles, 31, made 22nd place after seeing his wealth increase by £50 million over the last year to £225 million.

Four places below Harry is 37-year-old singer Adele, whose £170 million fortune hasn't changed since 2024.

In joint 38th place and worth £100 million are 'Harry Potter' actor Daniel Radcliffe and England football captain Harry Kane.

Russian-born Israeli businessman Dmitry Bukhman - who gained British citizenship this year - tops the list after making £12.54 billion through the co-creation of mobile gaming firm Playrix.

In second place is Prince George's godfather Hugh Grovenor, the Duke of Westminster, though his £9.88 billion wealth is worth £243 million less than his 2024 estimate./

Robert Watts, compiler of The Sunday Times Rich List, said: “Our 40 under 40 list showcases many of the country’s brightest stars from the worlds of tech, fashion, music and sport. Almost all of these people built their fortunes themselves and their number includes some who left school with few, if any, qualifications.

“A third of our list didn’t attend university. At least 11 of our entries were born overseas, underlining the draw our country continues to hold for ambitious, talented young stars to build their reputations and businesses.

“We know many of our readers find the stories inspiring of how the entrepreneurs featured built their ventures. It will be fascinating to watch which of this year’s line-up will prosper in the years ahead."

Meanwhile, the overall Rich List showed David and Victoria Beckham now have a huge £500 million fortune.

For the fourth year in a row, Gohi Hinduja and family topped the list, though the investors shared net worth of £35.304 billion is down by £1.892 billion from last year's survey.

The family were followed in the list by real estate moguls David and Simon Reuben, with an estimated wealth of £26.9 billion, investor Sir Leonard Blavatnik, entrepreneur Sir James Dyson and shipping tycoon Idan Ofer.

Just 156 billionaires made this year's list, a drop from the 177 who were named in 2022.

The 350 richest people in the UK are identified through assets such as art and racehorses, shared in public ompanies, identifiable wealth like land and property, but the data does not include bank account figures.