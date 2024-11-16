Dustin Milligan has sparked rumours he secretly married Amanda Crew.

The ‘Schitt’s Creek’ actor, 39, has been dating the ‘Silicon Valley’ star, 38, since 2010 and in an interview with ‘CBS Mornings’ he referred to her as his “wife” while discussing his new Netflix film ‘Frosty’.

Host Gayle King, 69, asked the actor: “I read that your wife watched it twice, your daughter, who is (aged eight) watched it. What was the family review?”

Dustin replied: “We got a screener before it was finished so we could sort of see it and then we actually got to… we had a family and friends screening as well and both times, yeah, there’s a part towards the end and I won’t spoil it, but where my wife cries.”

The actor was also spotted wearing a gold band on his ring finger on his left hand throughout the interview – the same ring seen on his hand in photos Amanda shared on Instagram in March.

Her snaps showed Dustin posing in a bathtub and the ring could be seen in a snap where he put both his hands over his face and in another picture in which his left hand dangled from the edge of the tub.

The gold band was also spotted in a picture in which he could be seen holding on to the sides of the bathtub to pull himself up and out of it.

Amanda captioned the snaps: “My artist’s heart broke somewhere during the pandemic. I’ve been scared to pick my camera up for years.

“She used to bring me creative escape, but then it stopped. I still don’t know what created the block. Maybe I don’t need to know.

“But I’m grateful to be in this new chapter exploring colour and light. Thank you @deucestain for bringing the (red heart emoji.)”

Dustin and Amanda met on the set of ‘Repeaters’ and began dating shortly after, but have kept their relationship mostly out of the spotlight.