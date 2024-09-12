Dwayne Johnson is convinced real men know when to ask for help.

The movie hardman, 52, opened up about his definition of masculinity while discussing his new film ‘Moana 2’, in which he reprises his role as flamboyant demigod Maui, who he first voiced in 2016’s ‘Moana’ animation.

He told Entertainment Weekly while discussing the cartoon character: “The idea of asking for help is actually a superpower.

“Masculinity, to me, is not being tough. It’s not being a bada**.

“Powerful masculinity is having the confidence to look inside and say, ‘This is what I’m feeling, and it’s OK – here’s my chest, I’ll gladly rip it open to someone who can help me’.”

Dwayne added he didn’t “know” who the Maui character was when he was first offered the role as he pretends to be in control.

He said: “This guy who is very presentational, who puts on a show, who loves to hold court, sing and dance, and make people feel good.

“But there’s a lot that's brewing deep down that, eventually, he is going to have to contend with because it's like a ball that you’re holding underwater. “Eventually, you’ve got to let the ball go, and it’s going to explode.”

The former wrestler said the ‘Moana 2’ contains “an important moment for people to see that you can be strong, you can be big, you can be independent, but it’s okay to ask for help”.

He went on: “When you do finally ask for help, the universe and your loved ones have a way of meeting you halfway. Even the strongest of people need help.”