Chris Evans has hailed Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson as a "force of nature".

The 43-year-old actor stars alongside Dwayne, 52, in the new Christmas movie 'Red One', and Chris has admitted that he relished the experience of working with the Hollywood star.

Chris told 'Extra': "He’s a force of nature.

"He works so hard, he puts the audience first in a way that I’ve never seen, so it was really an honour."

Chris also fulfilled a "dream" by starring in a Christmas film, admitting that he's a long-time fan of the genre.

He said: "Being a part of a Christmas movie was a dream come true for me.

"I love the genre, I grew up with them, so having one come across my desk was something I had to jump at."

Lucy Liu also stars in 'Red One' and she loved working with Chris and Dwayne on the film.

The 55-year-old actress shared: "First of all, they’re so funny. They’re so adorable, obviously, incredibly handsome, and they’re just such real people and they’re so kind. Working with them was kind of a dream come true."

Dwayne is one of the most sought-after film stars in the world. But the actor recently revealed that he's made a concerted effort to find more peace and tranquility in his life.

Alongside a video of Dwayne enjoying a scenic view, he wrote on Instagram: "Sitting quietly as the sun rises - to recharge, settle my mind before I leave for tour and the madness begins. The world is loud and noisy, and pulls at us from a million different directions.

"Find your anchor [anchor emoji] that helps you recalibrate your soul and protect it at all cost. After all these years I’ve finally learned the importance of self care. (sic)"