Sharna Burgess didn't imagine herself becoming famous through Dancing with the Stars

The 39-year-old star serves as a professional on the ABC dancing competition and is also known for her relationship to former '90210' actor Brian Austin Green - with whom she has two-year-old son Zane - but initially thought her life was going to be completely different when she was growing up in Australia.

She told TooFab: "It's wild, I grew up in Australia thinking I was going to be a world champion ballroom dancer, own a dance studio in probably Wagga Wagga [outback Australia] and that was my life.

"And somehow life took a completely different turn. I got asked to be on what is one of the biggest shows on television still nearly 20 years later. That is a dream I never knew I could have. If you told me that when I was 18, I would have laughed at you."

Sharna believes that the global dance franchise has changed things "for the better" in her life because growing up she always felt as if she could never be honest about her talent or passion because the disciple of ballroom was seen as being so old-fashioned.

She added: "'Dancing with the Stars' changed that for everybody. It became cool to do it.

"Kids on TikTok are learning ballroom dancing moves right now. That's insane. And it's amazing at the same time. And that's all because of 'Dancing with the Stars'. I don't think anyone could have predicted that would be a thing."

Prior to becoming engaged to Sharna, Brian, 51, was married to 'Transformers' actress Megan Fox - with whom he has - who already has Noah, 12, Bodhi, ten, and Journey, eight and after she announced the news that she is now expecting a baby with Machine Gun Kelly, the dancer was quick to congratulate her.

Alongside a photo of her naked body covered in black paint to reveal her blossoming baby bump and a snap of her positive pregnancy test, Megan wrote on Instagram: "nothing is ever really lost. welcome back [baby and heart emojis] (sic)"

Sharna has since re-posted Megan's baby bump picture to her Instagram Story and wrote: “Welcome little one, we are all so excited to meet you.

“Congratulations Mama."