Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union have endured a "hard" year.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade tied the knot in 2014

The 42-year-old former sports star made the confession during an Instagram post that marked their tenth wedding anniversary.

In a video message, Dwayne said: "Year nine was hard for us. We were kind of reminiscing how we got to even here."

Dwayne - who has Kaavia, five, with Gabrielle, as well as Xavier, ten, Zaya, 17, and Zaire, 22 from previous relationships - also heaped praise on his wife.

He said: "Thank you for being there to show me all of the things I forget along the way.

"Thank you for continuing to show me that you ain’t going nowhere. That you’re willing to love me through shortcomings I’ve had and the moments of growth that I have. So, thank you for teaching me, thank you for believing in me."

Meanwhile, Gabrielle has also paid a glowing tribute to the former NBA star.

The 51-year-old actress hailed Dwayne as her "homie, lover, partner, and best friend".

Gabrielle wrote on Instagram: "10 years of having a very long, very fun, very loving, never ending sleepover with my homie, lover, partner, and best friend. Through sickness and health, crisis and celebrations, through bad golf days and flubbed lines and new adventures... We stand united and we thrive. 10 toes down, 10 years in, forever to go. (sic)"

Last year, Dwayne acknowledged that married life isn't always easy.

The retired sports star revealed that he and Gabrielle have had to work at their romance in order to make it work.

Dwayne - who played for the Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers during his NBA career - told E! News: "Success is waking up everyday, doing it again and again. It's hard out here."