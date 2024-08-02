Dylan Sprouse doesn't think fat jokes are funny.

The 31-year-old actor starred in 'The Suite Life of Zack and Cody' alongside his twin brother Cole for the Disney Channel in the late 2000s and revealed that he once refused to deliver a line that poked fun at Kim Rhodes - who played his on-screen mother - and her weight.

Speaking on SiriusXM’s 'Andy Cohen Live', he said: "I don’t know, but I also just don’t really think fat jokes are funny. I think they’re just like, there’s a better joke somewhere else unless you’re talking about yourself, unless it’s self-referential, which I find is fun. But if you’re pointing the finger at people and talking about how they look, I just don’t tend to find that very funny in general.

"I think there’s better jokes, and I mean, you’d be amazed at what having your own show at 11 will do for your confidence.

"I was a huskier young lad who, again, really didn’t come into himself until he was like 18."

Kim - who is married to Travis Hodges - was pregnant with her daughter Tabitha, now 16, when the hit show was filming its third season, and she previously explained that one of her "favorite memories" is Dylan "skipping over" the joke on set as he refused to "disrespect" his co-star in that way.

Speaking on the 'Back to Best' podcast, she said: "I got pregnant when I was on the show, and of course, the show dealt with it by making fat jokes. And one of my favourite memories is Dylan had a line that was a fat joke, and he just kept skipping over it. It was like in the middle of a chunk of dialogue, so he kept skipping this laugh line.

"He goes ‘Cut! Dylan! Say the line!

"[He said] 'I would not disrespect any woman that way, let alone this woman. You write something funny, and I’ll say it. That’s my little man.."