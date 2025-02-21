Dylan Sprouse had a "tough time" not being able to see Barbara Palvin when they were first dating.

Dylan Sprouse has revealed the 'PG version' of the most romantic thing Barbara Palvin has ever done for him

The 32-year-old actor married model Barbara Palvin, 31, in 2023 but revealed that the most romantic thing she has ever done for him was in their early days together and work forced them to be apart.

He told UsWeekly: "[I’ll tell the] PG version. When we were early in our dating phase, we were essentially living in two different places, and I was having a tough time not seeing her because our jobs are always taking us away from each other for weeks at a time.

"I was working on something and I had a rough day, and literally the roof of the Greenpoint apartment in New York I was living in at the time started to collapse."

Barbara then revealed that she was standing there outside of his apartment and supprised him with his favourite kind of dessert.

She said: "He opens the door and I’m standing there, and then I open up this box and there’s a pumpkin pie, and there’s a sign on it that says exclusive with a question mark."

The proposal came in 2022 after the former 'Suite Life of Cody' star and Barbara had been together for just over four years, as his now-wife recalled that she ended up "freaking out" during the big moment.

Barbara said: "We went camping and in Big Sur you can see otters in the wild and otters are my favorite animal.

"So we went on a hike … and he proposed. And then when we turned around, there was an otter in the water. And it was the first time the otter came back in months. … We were freaking out.”