Eddie Murphy finds it really taxing doing action scenes in his sixties.

The 63-year-old Hollywood star reprised his role as the titular police detective in the long-awaited fourth instalment in the action comedy ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F’, but the action-packed film was harder on him physically than the previous films.

He told Australia's WHO magazine: "They're harder when you're in your sixties, I can tell you that (laughs)."

The 'Haunted Mansion' star admits filming movies is not as glamourous as people would think.

Asked what his favourite snapshot from making the 1984 original 'Beverly Hill Cop' was, he replied: "I remember how hard it was. Making any movie is really hard work - a lot of sitting around waiting and a lot of doing the same thing over and over. It looks like fun in the movie, but we were really working day after day, night after night. I was 21 years old and straight out of Saturday Night Live, so it was all a shock for me. It was a crazy time. But my fondest memories of the original movie are the reaction when it came out and seeing it in a theatre with an audience."

Eddie's daughter Bria, 34, made a cameo in the latest flick as Officer Renee Minnick - and he couldn't be prouder.

The father of 10 said: "Bria did an amazing job and it was a lot of fun to work together. Another of my kids, Bella, is also an actress and I got to work with her on Coming 2 America, which was great. I'm so proud of all my kids."