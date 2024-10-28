Eddie Redmayne is nursing a painful injury after accidentally cutting off the tip of his finger with a kitchen knife.

Eddie Redmayne cut off the tip of his finger in a cooking accident

'The Theory of Everything' star has revealed he loves cooking and is proud of his collection of chef's knives but he had a nasty accident at home after getting them sharpened and he lost a chunk of his finger.

He told The Sunday Times newspaper: "I’m not great. I am weirdly obsessed with cooking knives. So I got them sharpened and a chunk of this finger ended up on the chopping board.

"It’s gone. It’s still bleeding aggressively. I’m slightly high on codeine."

In the interview, Eddie also revealed he is able to live a "normal" life at home in London and still takes public transport - but he avoids making eye-contact with fans so they don't ask for selfies.

He explained: "Well, I know people who pull away from normality, but I live in London and get around like everyone else. I sometimes get stopped for photos, but the other choice is to travel everywhere in cars, which is bloody expensive and takes for ever. You can either live behind gates or just pulverise through a bit

"I can live a totally normal life, so long as I don’t make eye contact. The second you do, people recognise you - but, for me, you can make of fame what you want."

Eddie will next be seen in new TV show 'The Day of the Jackal' and he's admitted he hated getting in shape to play a notorious assassin.

During an appearance on 'The Graham Norton Show', the actor said: "I ate a lot of chicken and lifted heavy things. I was working with a trainer who circled me like a shark and said: ‘There is a canvas to work with ... [Training] was not fun, it was horrendous. You read a scene in the script that says: ‘He is topless, sinuous and ripped, and you think, ‘Oh f***, here comes the chicken diet'."