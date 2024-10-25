Eddie Redmayne didn't enjoy training for his latest role

Eddie Redmayne doesn't enjoy having to train for a role.

The 42-year-old Oscar-winner has been getting in shape for his role as Jackal in Sky Atlantic's series 'The Day of the Jackal' but has confessed that it was "not fun".

'The Theory of Everything' star appears on tonight's episode (25.10.24) of 'The Graham Norton Show' alongside 28-year-old actor Paul Mescal - who trained hard for his role in 'Gladiator II' - and Paul said he found training for the role of Lucius fun, whereas Eddie disagreed that training for a role is enjoyable.

Speaking about his role in 'Gladiator II', Paul told 'The Graham Norton Show': “I ate a lot of chicken and lifted heavy things.

“I was working with a trainer who circled me like a shark and said: ‘There is a canvas to work with.’

“He went to town, and I saw him every day. It was fun. I did everything he asked but I like to drink, and I like to smoke so I drew a line in the sand where those were concerned.”

Meanwhile, when asked how he got in shape for his latest role, Eddie firmly disagreed with Paul.

Eddie said: “I profoundly disagree with Paul – it was not fun, it was horrendous.

“You read a scene in the script that says: ‘He is topless, sinuous and ripped, and you think, ‘Oh f**k, here comes the chicken diet.’”

Eddie also admitted that after growing up with the original 1973 'The Day of the Jackal' film, he didn't want to "butcher something" he loved.

He said: “I grew up with the original Edward Fox film and I loved it.

“When the scripts arrived, I thought: ‘I don’t want to touch this, I don’t want to butcher something I love,’ but it has been updated and has a very contemporary feel while retaining that old school, analogue spy quality.”