Eddie Redmayne tries not to make eye contact with fans

The 42-year-old actor has accepted his worldwide fame as one of the biggest names in Hollywood but has learned that he can live a "totally normal life" as long as he doesn't look at anyone directly when he is out and about.

He told The Sunday Times: "Well, I know people who pull away from normality, but I live in London and get around like everyone else. I sometimes get stopped for photos, but the other choice is to travel everywhere in cars, which is bloody expensive and takes forever. You can either live behind gates or just pulverise through a bit.

"I can live a totally normal life, so long as I don’t make eye contact.

"The second you do, people recognise you — but, for me, you can make of fame what you want."

Eddie was training in spycraft for his latest role in 'The Day of the Jackal' and was doing well until he was spotted by a fan who wanted to take a photograph.

He said: "I was doing brilliantly...until a tourist asked me for a selfie."

The 'Les Miserables' star - who was educated privately at Eton House - is also aware that more working class are tending to break the mold in Hollywood and ultimately thinks that it is a "good thing" that there has been a shift in recent years.

He said: "There’s a strong conversation happening about who has a seat at the table and about specific groups of people who’ve had less access to opportunity. That’s a good thing. In an ideal world everybody should be able to play any part — but we need a level playing field."