Eleanor Tomlinson is pregnant.

Eleanor Tomlinson is pregnant

The 'Poldark' actress has taken to Instagram to reveal she and husband Will Owen are expecting their first child, two years after they got married, and she "can't wait" to be a parent.

The 32-year-old actress and her spouse shared a photo of a baby's hat and shoes alongside a tot's vest with the words 'Baby Owen' written on the front and captioned the joint post: "Can't wait to meet you little one."

Eleanor previously used her Instagram weekend to share photos of her wedding, which took place at Euridge Manor in the Cotswolds.

Alongside an image of herself posing in her Pronovias bridal gown, she wrote on Instagram: "When a Miss becomes a Mrs.I love you.

The best weekend of our lives. The biggest thank you to all our family and friends and of course to you, @pronovias , @euridge_ and @debeersofficial."(sic)

The 'Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging' actress - who has been dating the ruby star since early 2020 and first sparked rumours of engagement back in November 2021 when she was spotted flashing a diamond ring - also explained that the luxury gown was the first one she had tried and felt "so confident" and "loved" while wearing it for the ceremony.

She told Harper's Bazaar: "There wasn’t even room for my dad to sit next to me in the car – he had to sit in the front! I have never felt so confident though. So happy. So loved. And so ready to walk down that aisle.

"The first dress I tried on was the one. I looked at my brother and he burst into tears and I just knew I’d found my dream dress and then some!"

.