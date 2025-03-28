Elisabeth Moss felt "so fortunate" to be able bring her new baby to work.

Elisabeth Moss has opened up about being a first-time mom

The 'Mad Men' star, 42, revealed she was pregnant with her first child last year during an appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' and she's now explained she was able to bring the tot on set with her while she was the final series of 'The Handmaid's Tale'.

According to PEOPLE, Moss opened up about being a first-time mom during an event at the 2025 PaleyFestLA, saying: "The only thing I would say about that is I feel so fortunate to be able to do that [bring the baby to set]. That's it. Period.

"So many parents cannot. So that's what we always say. Any of us who had the privilege of being able to bring our kids or see our kids at work, we would every single time be like, 'Aren't we lucky to get to do that?'"

Elisabeth has kept her personal life private since her year-long marriage to Fred Armisen ended in 2010, but she showed off her baby bump when she sat down for an interview on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' in January 2024.

The host quipped: "Are you pregnant or just an incredibly committed method actor?"

Elisabeth replied: "A little bit of both."

The actress didn't share any more details about her pregnancy, but said she found her journey so far to be "not bad, actually", adding: "I've been really lucky. It's been going really well."

However, Elisabeth did ask Jimmy - who is father to four children - to share his best parenting advice with her and the TV presenter revealed his top tip came from actor Bill Murray.

Jimmy said: "My wife got great advice from Bill Murray when she was pregnant. He said bring Christmas lights to hang up [in the delivery room] or beads of some kind, a nightlight, bring music - which everyone tells you - bring candles.

"We did they were like 'You can't bring in candles, there's oxygen in this room', so bring battery-powered candles.

"Because the lighting is terrible in the room. It's Walmart-style lighting for this blessed event that's going to happen and you don't want that."

Elisabeth replied: "I think that's a really good list, I like that."

Jimmy also warned his guest she would end up with "a lot of stuff". After she'd asked what to buy, he said: "Buy everything, buy all the stuff. You'll get a lot of stuff. You'll get a lot of stuff, everybody who knows you will send you things."