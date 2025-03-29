Elisabeth Moss found it "incredibly meaningful" to end 'The Handmaid's Tale' as a mother herself.

Elisabeth Moss had her first child recently

The 42-year-old actress recently welcomed her first child - whose name or sex she hasn't disclosed - into the world and after returning to portray June Osborne for the show's sixth and final season, she admitted it meant more to her because of the change in her personal life.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: “It was incredibly meaningful to be able to end this show as a mom, I got to tell you.

“Because I’m playing this character who is this iconic mother figure. All mothers are heroines, and she’s definitely a heroine.”

And as filming progressed, Elisabeth was "really happy" to have more "emotional experience" of June's feelings.

She said: “It’s such an important part of the story. It was just this beautiful synergy, I think maybe is the word. This coming together of art and life that was undoubtedly, incredibly meaningful.

"I’m really glad that I got to have this last season playing June with a little bit more of a visceral emotional experience of some of the things that June is talking about or fighting for. I’m really happy that I got to have that experience.”

Meanwhile, her co-star O-T Fagbenle, who plays June's father Luke, will never forget seeing his "dear friend" on the first day of filming after a break of more than two years, and knowing how much her life had changed.

He said: “The main thing that happened on the first day of set is that I got to meet Lizzie as a mother.

“This show is so much about people and their children and about motherhood, and what it is to give birth, and Lizzie went through that. I was just so happy for her. So day one, for me, the big thing I remember was just meeting my dear friend, my colleague and just knowing that she had been through this extraordinary experience.”

Elisabeth has kept her personal life private since her year-long marriage to Fred Armisen ended in 2010, but she showed off her baby bump when she sat down for an interview on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' in January 2024.

The host quipped: "Are you pregnant or just an incredibly committed method actor?"

Elisabeth replied: "A little bit of both."

The actress didn't share any more details about her pregnancy, but said she found her journey so far to be "not bad, actually", adding: "I've been really lucky. It's been going really well."