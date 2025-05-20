Elizabeth Banks' son doesn't think acting is worth the "effort".

Elizabeth Banks' son isn't catching the acting bug

The 51-year-old actress - who has sons Felix, 14 and Magnus, 12, with her husband Max Handelman - revealed one of her boys recently had a role in a school production, but wasn't impressed with the return he got for the work he put in.

She told E! News: "My son was recently in a school play and he said, 'That was a lot of effort for flowers and some applause!' "

While it's unclear if her sons will follow in her big screen footsteps, the 'Charlie's Angels' actress admitted her friend's kids have started to discover her movies.

She laughed: "I recently got a text from a friend who said, 'Just so you know, our son saw 'The 40-Year-Old Virgin'.

'I was like, 'OK, got it, I understand what that means.' Well, the cat's out of the bag!"

The 'Pitch Perfect' star previously opened up about the struggle with finding a "balance" between being a parent and working.

She told PEOPLE magazine in 2023: "I'm not sure that balance is, there's no balance achievable.

“For me, what I've come to is letting go of guilt. It's societal. But you let go of it.

"And I trust my husband. My husband — just being like, ‘You got it.’ ”

She admitted it took the couple a while to find their footing as new parents.

Recalling the early days of parenthood, she joked: "I was like, ‘What do you mean you don't know how to swaddle yet? We're two months in and you can't swaddle this kid?’

“I literally started coming home and being like, ‘The baby's alive. Great job.’ My standard went to that.

"I still hope I come home. I'm like, ‘What'd you guys eat?’ He's like, ‘We went to In-N-Out.’ I'm like, ‘Great. Okay. Don't care.’”

And she reflected on how her own mother - with whom she now has a good, loving relationship" - also worked while trying to raile a family.

She said: "So really letting go of guilt. It's been huge for me. Really, truly, it's allowed me to just be at work and not be worried."