Elizabeth Hurley has not stepped into a pub for almost 40 years.

Elizabeth Hurley has not been into a pub since 1987

The 60-year-old model left her The Inheritance TV show co-star, Robert Rinder, speechless after she revealed to have not enjoyed a drink in an establishment since 1987, and also admitted to not knowing what a "round" means.

During a Q+A game called Judgement call, Robert, 47, asked Elizabeth: "Is this fair or not? Getting a more expensive drink when it's somebody else's round at the pub."

Looking perplexed by the question, the brunette beauty admitted: "I don't even know what that means!

"I haven't been into a pub since 1987."

After Elizabeth and Robert laughed over her admission, he said: "I think we should move on."

Agreeing, she replied: "Yes, I think that's for the best."

The pair are the faces of The Inheritance - a 12-part, "camp, cut-throat and completely gripping" reality TV show that sees 13 strangers summoned to a grand stately home to compete for a chunk of a fortune left in the will of The Deceased.

Elizabeth plays the benefactor, while Robert stars as the executor who is overseeing her estate.

Earlier in 2025, Elizabeth went public with her new romance with 64-year-old country singer Billy Ray Cyrus.

And now, the Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery actress - who said their relationship "feels nice" because he is so "supportive" - revealed they enjoyed a relaxing summer together and adopted two tortoises.

Elizabeth told The Mirror newspaper: "Billy and I have had most of the summer off.

"We’ve seen both his daughters [Miley Cyrus and Noah Cyrus] play in London, which was great. He’s very supportive, and that feels nice.

"We’ve adopted two tortoises, and I have become something of a bird watcher. We’ve just seen some goshawks. They’re unbelievable.

"Very, very rare. There are only 1,000 nesting pairs in the UK. "

She then joked: "I have a really interesting life. Wild. Parties every night."

Billy and Elizabeth first got to know each other when they filmed the 2022 comedy-drama film, Christmas in Paradise.

In April, the Achy Breaky Heart hitmaker said on The Ty Bentli Show: "We did very few scenes together, but the couple times we were in the same scene, there was a chemistry there. We just laughed, and it was at a time I wasn’t laughing a lot.

"The oddest part was first, how much we laughed. Second, I figured we were so different, but in some very strange way, we had way more in common than we had different.

"If all we ever were [is] the friends that we are, I would take that. She’s so impressively brilliant. She reminds me a lot of Dolly Parton. She’s a very smart businesswoman.

"If you can laugh together, you can make it through everything."

And following the breakdown of his marriage to singer Firerose - who he split from in May 2024, and finalised their divorce in August 2024 - Billy and Elizabeth got back in touch.

He continued: "I felt like: ‘Wow, can life get any harder? Can it get any tougher?’ For me, at a certain point, it was like, you can’t get knocked down any flatter than laying on your back when life is kicking you.

"And in this moment ... a friend reached out ... Of all the people to reach out to me in that second that maybe I needed most ... this friend who made me laugh."