Elizabeth Hurley has found that life 'gets better' with age

The 59-year-old actress - who has Damian, 22, with ex-partner Dave Bing - will celebrate her 60th birthday in June and noted that her "favourite decade" was when she had her son but has learned to value friendships more as time goes on.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I do have a very big birthday but I'm also going to be celebrating my 30th year of representing Estee Lauder, so it's a double whammy. It's a biggie.

"I think my [favourite decade] would be when I had Damian, so my thirties. When he was little and obedient. It doesn't last!"

"It gets better in some ways. I think as you become more grown up, I become a little easier. I just feel that as you become more confident, you really know your friendships."

The 'Bedazzled' star is good friends with pop icon Sir Elton John and has been for three decades, so has found that her life has become "very rich" in investing in long-term friendships and going through the various "ups and downs" that come with that amount of time.

She added: "So, for example, when I met Elton [John], was such over 30 years ago. And now, a 30-year friendship is such a long time! And I see that all around with my friends. It's so meaningful when you've been people through their ups and their downs, they've been with you and it makes your life very rich.

"You have a real day when you've been around for a while and had a lot of very rich experiences, so I hope that there's more to come!"