Elizabeth Olsen has nightmares where she is shot and killed

The 35-year-old actress eloped with Robbie Arnett, 32, in 2019 and they now live in a rural part of northern California but she admitted that she has "died in a lot of dreams" and ends up thinking she is in "darkness" as she sleeps.

She told The Observer: "I’ve died in a lot of dreams. I’ve been shot in the head and killed. And it’s like, now I have cold blood rushing down my head, and it’s darkness."

The 'His Three Daughters' star - who is the sister of former actresses Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen - admitted that she feels "calm" whenever she leaves her home country and arrives in the UK because she is "always worried" about violence in the US, where laws on guns are a lot more relaxed.

She said: "I got in [to central London] last night and this morning, the immediate moment I stepped outside and had a coffee, I’m just calmed. We’re always worried about random acts of violence in the United States without even really processing that. And I know there’s violence everywhere, not everywhere is perfect, and there are certainly things to be angry about and to be scared of, but there's just a calm I feel here."

The 'WandaVision' star has dealt with her fair share of anxiety in the past and has had to learn how to find "some control" in how she deals with it.

She said: "’I've gone through phases of [anxiety]. No one talked panic attacks in the mid-2000s. I thought it meant you just write a list and check things off and get over it. I didn’t realise it was something you had no control over, but I had to figure out how to have some control."