Elizabeth Reaser has described film sets as "the most toxic, worst places".

The 49-year-old actress - best known for her roles in the likes of 'The Twilight Saga' - isn't sure if she'd want to emulate her 'White Lotus' co-star Lois Smith's longevity by still acting when she's 94.

She told the Metro newspaper's 60 Seconds column: "Lois Smith is unbelievable. A brilliant actress and an amazing person. She had more energy than anyone else on set.

"But to answer your question, God, I hope not. I mean, there's other work I'd like to still do - I'm also a writer - but I think film sets are just the most toxic, worst places."

Without going into specifics about past projects, Elizabeth recalled all sorts of "bad behaviour".

She explained: "It's so insane. There's a lot of bad behaviour. A lot of people yell and are aggressive on sets and get away with it.

"Then there's people who are unprepared and there's people who are just mean. That's all pretty common and it's humiliating.

"I worked on something recently where a young girl was being very much abused, right in front of everyone, while we were rolling."

Elizabeth - who also recalled past times where "people get injured and no one cares" - insisted finding a "good set" is something to be treasured.

She added: "I mean, it's bad, you know? So when you get a good set, it's special.

"Jason Reitman ['Young Adult'] runs a very good set and 'The Family Stone', that was a great set. I love that movie and I love the people in it."

Meanwhile, 'The Uninvited' actress insisted she isn't the kind of person to deliberately keep any mementos from her films.

She said: "Not on purpose! I mean, I might run off with a pair of socks or something. But once I'm done with a shoot it's like, I never want to think about it ever again."