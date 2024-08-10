Elizabeth Taylor was "so ashamed" of trying to take her own life.

Elizabeth Taylor is heard speaking in a series of recently unearthed interviews for a new documentary

The late Hollywood actress - who had children Michael Wilding, Jr., Christopher Wilding, Liza Todd and Maria McKeown - is the subject of the new documentary film 'Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes' and discusses her life in a series of recently-discovered candid interviews

Director Nanette Burstein told Fox News Digital: "I was surprised by some of the things that she did and admitted to doing. Like attempting [to take her own life], for example. Because she was so unhappy with her marriage to Eddie Fisher and the fact that he put a gun to her head and said, ‘You’re much too pretty to shoot.’ Some of these tidbits of really tumultuous moments in her life were revelations to me."

"She was so upset with herself for attempting to take her own life because of her children. She felt it was so selfish. But a lot of it was feeling trapped, like, ‘Oh, my God, I’ve publicly divorced so many men at this point, and I’m still in my 20s, early 30s.' She was so ashamed. She married Eddie Fisher because she was reacting to the death of [her third husband] Mike Todd, who tragically and suddenly died in a plane crash."

The 'Cleopatra' star - who died in 2011 at the age of 79 - is heard in the new documentary claiming that she felt "so lost" during her marriage to Eddie because he didn't like to socialise.

She is heard saying: "Eddie made sure that I felt lonely.

"We never went out. It’s like he didn’t like me to mingle with other people… I started to sleep 14-15 hours at once. I was trying to avoid everything. I was trying to avoid life. But I was so desperate at one time that I did take some sleeping pills. I did it deliberately, calmly and in front of Eddie. I was fed up with everything. I couldn’t face the thought of divorce. I’d rather be dead than face going through a divorce!"