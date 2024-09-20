Elle King is 'best version' of herself after drunken debacle

Elle King is now the "best version" of herself after her drunken Dolly Parton tribute.

Earlier this year, the 35-year-old singer caused a scene after performing drunk and shouting profanities at the crowd during a family-friendly Dolly Parton birthday tribute concert at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville but Elle says she has turned her life around since then.

She told PEOPLE: "Try having something bad you did go viral - that was pretty hard. I never thought that a single human being would ever buy a ticket to my show again. But they do.

"I felt so afraid to ever have a drink before I go onstage again because I appreciated someone buying tickets to my concert. I wasn’t going to let them down. I did let people down. And ultimately, I let myself down that day, and I never wanted to feel that ever again ... I'm definitely able to put on a better show because of some changes that I've made in my life, and it gets me more excited.

"I’m doing things that make me proud of myself. I’ve got a small son. He’s going to find out about all this one day, and he’s going to see that I tried to be just the best version of myself, and I used it to make myself better, and I did. It’s more of a love story of self than anything.

"I'm very happy, I'm very content, which is nice, and I don't know if I've ever really felt that, so it's a blessing ... This is worth all the effort in the world. My family, this is what deserves all the energy and effort. All this other [stuff] is just a plus."

Elle has just released her new single 'High Road' and admitted it was inspired by the events of the past year.

She said: "Since last year, if anything was going wrong or something p***** me off, my manager would say, 'High Road 2024,' and that was our theme of like, 'Take the f****** high road, b****. Be the person that you would hope that you could be through any situation'. And it's just been a phrase that we've used."