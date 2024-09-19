Elle King has reunited with Dan Tooker.

Elle King and Dan Tooker are back together

The 'Ex's and Oh's' singer split from her fiance - who she met in 2019 and got engaged to the following year - last year but they have decided to give their relationship another try for the sake of their three-year-old son Lucky after taking time apart to "grow".

Elle told People magazine: "We're back together.

"We had to grow. I don't know. I'll try anything twice.

"[Lucky has] definitely brought me and his dad back together just because, what are we doing?

"We have everything that both of us have ever wanted right here. Let's put our weapons down. Come on. This is it. This is life. It doesn't get better than this. This is worth trying. This is worth wiping a slate clean. This is worth all the effort in the world.

"My family, this is what deserves all the energy and effort."

To mark their fresh start, Elle, 35, and the 33-year-old tattoo artist have bought a new home in Nashville.

Elle said: "We're starting fresh. We just bought a really gorgeous new house in the mountains of Nashville.

"It's happy, it's beautiful. I'm very happy, I'm very content, which is nice, and I don't know if I've ever really felt that, so it's a blessing."

The 'Drunk (and I Don't Want to Go Home' singer previously admitted her son had made her a "much more empathetic, grateful person".

Asked about parenthood, she told People magazine: "I love it. I love what he has transformed me into, which is a much more empathetic, grateful person.

"I try to wake up every day and practice that gratitude attitude.

"I've always wanted to be a mom and he is the best gift. So I know that when I go home tonight, I've got the best trophy in a little chunky monkey baby boy."

And Elle hopes her son's optimistic name helps with his fortunes in the future.

She said: "I was born to lose, but I named my son Lucky so hopefully he's got a different shot in life."