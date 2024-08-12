Elle King was sent to "fat camp" by her dad Rob Schneider.

The 35-year-old singer has revealed she was a “really heavy child" and her actor dad tried to help her shed the pounds by sending her away to attend special weight loss treatment programme - and she got in trouble when she suffered an injury which hampered her efforts to slim down.

During an appearance on Bunnie Xo’s 'Dumb Blonde' podcast, Elle explained: "I was, like, a really, really heavy child. My dad sent me to fat camp. And then I got in trouble one year because I sprained my ankle and I didn't lose any weight. Very toxic and very silly."

She went on to open up about her difficult relationship with her actor father admitting they went "four or five years without talking".

Elle added: "I disagree with a lot of the things that he says. You're talking out of your a** and you're talking s*** about drag and, you know, anti-gay rights ...

"He’s just talking out of his a** and I want to use this opportunity to say that I disagree. I do not agree with what he says."

Elle's dad and her mum London King divorced in 1990 and she was raised by her mum and step-dad in Ohio. The singer had a strained relationship with 'The Waterboy' star as a child and only reconnected with him as an adult.

She added of their turbulent relationship: "If I would ever spend a summer with my dad it would be on a movie set. I would just get lost in the shuffle. If I ever messed up a shot, if I ever was talking, I would get in ...trouble ...

"My dad forgot about every single birthday. I spent my 18th birthday in a summer school and they brought me cupcakes and I came home and my dad forgot my birthday."