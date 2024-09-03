Elle Macpherson endured a secret cancer battle she says was a “shock”.

The 60-year-old model has used her new memoir to reveal she was diagnosed with the disease seven years ago – but chose not to undergo chemotherapy.

After undergoing a lumpectomy, she was diagnosed with HER2-positive, oestrogen receptor intraductal carcinoma but went against the advice of 32 doctors to have traditional, but gruelling, medical procedures to treat the illness.

She said in her book ‘Elle’: “It was a shock, it was unexpected, it was confusing, it was daunting in so many ways and it really gave me an opportunity to dig deep in my inner sense to find a solution that worked for me.”

Elle also revealed her medics initially recommended she get a mastectomy, followed by radiation, chemotherapy, hormone therapy and breast reconstruction.

But the model – who is fanatical about holistic health and well-being – instead had a meditation session on a Miami beach and decided to pursue an “intuitive, heart-led, holistic approach” under the guidance of a medic who specialises in integrative medicine.

It’s a practice that mixes modern medicine with mind and body therapies.

Elle said the decision was “the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life” but thought ignoring her gut instinct was wrong – despite admitting people thought she was “crazy”.

Along with her primary doctor, Elle also recruited a naturopath, a holistic dentist, osteopath, chiropractor and two therapists.

She also relocated to Arizona where she rented a house and dedicated eight months to “focusing” and “devoting every single minute” to her healing.

The mother of two, who has sons Flynn, 26, and 21-year-old Cy with her financier ex Arpad Busson is now in “clinical remission”.

After separating from Arpad, 61, Elle married hotel heir Jeffrey Soffer in 2013, before they divorced four years later.

She was recently linked with former doctor Andrew Wakefield – who was banned from practicing medicine in the UK in 2010 and later moved to America.