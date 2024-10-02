Ellen DeGeneres has ditched Botox and fillers.

The stand-up comic, 66, has been battling a string of health disorders and started therapy after toxic workplace allegations infamously made against her impacted her mental health and led to the axing of her eponymous talk show.

She has now said on her final Netflix special ‘Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval’ she is embracing getting older and has stopped cosmetic procedures on her face.

Ellen said: “I used to say that I didn’t care what other people thought of me. I realise now, looking back, that I said that at the height of my popularity.

“Hey, if I look older than when you saw me last it’s because I’m older than when you saw me last. And also I stopped doing Botox and filler.

“I used to do Botox and filler back when I didn't care what other people thought of me... such a waste of time to worry about what other think of us.

“Just a waste of energy. We’re just guessing, we don’t know. It’s impossible to guess what people are thinking.”

She also talked about her litany of health issues.

Ellen told how, after taking a bone density test, she discovered she had “full-on” brittle bone disease osteoporosis.

She added: “I don’t even know how I'm standing up right now. I’m like a human sandcastle. I could disintegrate in the shower.

“It’s hard to be honest about ageing and seem cool.

“I had excruciating pain one day and I thought I tore a ligament or something and I got an MRI and they said, ‘No, it’s just arthritis’.

“I said, ‘How did I get that?’ And he said, ‘Oh it just happens at your age’.”

Ellen has also been diagnosed with obsessive compulsive disorder and Attention Deficit Disorder.

She added about the conditions: “So, I have ADD, I have OCD – I’m losing my memory.

“But I think I’m well adjusted because I obsess on things, but I don't have the attention span to stick with it, and I quickly forget what I was obsessing about in the first place.

“So, it takes me all the way around to being well adjusted, I think.”