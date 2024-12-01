Ellen DeGeneres has denied her farmhouse in the UK was flooded.

Ellen DeGeneres has poured cold water on rumours suggesting her UK farmhouse flooded

A recent report by MailOnline suggested the 66-year-old television star and her wife Portia de Rossi's Cotswolds estate was badly affected by the severe weather in the south west of England as Storm Bert brought torrential rain and winds up to 80mph to parts of the country, but now Ellen has poured cold water on the speculation.

The six-bedroom property comes boasts 43-acres of land, and it was claimed that a stream flowing into the Thames River alongside the property burst its banks.

The outlet quoted a neighbour as saying: “The flood waters are rising by the hour. This is the worst I have seen it in years."

However, Ellen insists all is well.

To mark 20 years since she started dating "beautiful soul" Portia, 51, on Sunday (01.12.24), Ellen shared a selfie of the pair in the English countryside and wrote: “20 years ago today we began this relationship not realizing what a long beautiful adventure this would be. You are the best thing that ever happened in my life. You take care of me. You help me see the good in everything.

“You help to guide me and pick me up when I feel off or down. You are a beautiful soul that I am so very grateful to have as a partner to navigate this crazy life with. (sic)”

Ellen - who tied the knot with the 'Ally McBeal' alum in 2008 - admitted she is hoping for their “first” white Christmas.

She continued: “My wife. My best friend. The love of my life. Thank you for being you and loving me.

“So happy we get to travel and explore the world together in the next 20 years, and looking forward to our first snowy Christmas.”

Ellen concluded her post by addressing the flood rumours, writing: “P.S. for those of you concerned, our U.K. farmhouse did NOT flood.”

According to TMZ, the couple decided to move to the UK after president-elect Donald Trump won the 2024 US presidential election.