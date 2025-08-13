Ellen DeGeneres is "in her element" in rural England.

Ellen DeGeneres is enjoying her new lifestyle

The 67-year-old TV star and Portia de Rossi, her wife, swapped the US for the Cotswolds in 2024, and the celebrity duo are loving life in their new surroundings.

A source told Us Weekly: "It’s a different lifestyle for her. She’s very chill and in her element."

Ellen an Portia had actually been contemplating a move for some time before they eventually committed to the idea.

The couple - who have been married since 2008 - ultimately found their ideal home in the Cotswolds and they haven't looked back since.

The insider shared: "They had visited before and looked at homes but weren’t sure when they would do it. When they found the right place, they jumped on it."

Ellen has really embraced her new lifestyle in England.

The source explained: "Ellen’s been farming and gardening and taking care of her animals.

"Those close to her have never seen her happier."

And while the couple are keen to enjoy some privacy, away from the bright lights of Hollywood, they've also been mingling with the locals.

The insider said: "[Ellen and Portia] have interesting things to say. They were friendly to local people and wanted to live normal lives."

Ellen recently claimed that "everything" is "just better" in the UK.

The TV star admitted that she was relishing her new lifestyle since making the move to England.

She told broadcaster Richard Bacon: "It's absolutely beautiful. We're just not used to seeing this kind of beauty. The villages and the towns and the architecture - everything you see is charming and it's just a simpler way of life.

"It's clean. Everything here is just better - the way animals are treated, people are polite. I just love it here."

Ellen - who hosted her own TV talk show between 2003 and 2022 - explained that she's been enjoying the rural lifestyle since leaving the US last year.

She said: "We moved here in November, which was not the ideal time, but I saw snow for the first time in my life. We love it here. Portia flew her horses here, and I have chickens, and we had sheep for about two weeks."