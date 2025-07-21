Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi are considering getting remarried in the UK if the US overturns same-sex marriage.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi

The couple - whose move to the Cotswolds in South West England was spurred on by the re-election of President Donald Trump in 2024 - tied the knot during an intimate ceremony at their home in Los Angeles, California, in 2008.

But after a vote by Southern Baptists in June to endorse a resolution that would look to overturn Obergefell v Hodges - the Supreme Court case that legalised same-sex marriage across the US in June 2015 - Ellen and Portia are "looking into" saying "I do" in the UK to protect their marriage.

Speaking to TV presenter Richard Bacon, 49, during her In Conversation with Ellen DeGeneres event at Cheltenham’s Everyman theatre on July 20, she revealed: "The Baptist Church in America is trying to reverse gay marriage.

“They’re trying to literally stop it from happening in the future and possibly reverse it.

“Portia and I are already looking into it, and if they do that, we’re going to get married here.”

A reversal of Obergefell would not ban gay marriage, but would call "for laws that affirm marriage between one man and one women”.

Later in the talk, Ellen, 67, expressed her sadness that not all societies accept people of all sexualities.

She said: "I wish we were at a place where it was not scary for people to be who they are. I wish that we lived in a society where everybody could accept other people and their differences.

"So until we’re there, I think there’s a hard place to say we have huge progress.”

Ellen confirmed she and Portia, 52, moved to the UK because of Donald Trump, 79, being re-elected as President of the United States in November 2024.

Admitting that “everything here is just better” after leaving the Republican Party-led country, the former talk-show host said: “We got here the day before the election and woke up to lots of texts from our friends with crying emojis, and I was like, ‘He got in.’ And we’re like, ‘We’re staying here.’”