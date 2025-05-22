Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are mourning the loss of their rescue dog.

Ellen DeGeneres has announced the sad news of her dog Augie's death

The former talk show host and her wife's beloved Beagle-Chihuahua mix, Augie, sadly passed away on May 15.

The couple took in the pooch more than a decade ago.

Sharing a series of photographs of Augie chilling around their home, Ellen wrote on Instagram on May 16: “We had to say goodbye to Augie yesterday. We rescued him 12 years ago and he was so grateful.

“He gave us so much love. He will be missed. There will never be another like him.”

The couple's devastating loss comes after they relocated to the English countryside after 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' backlash.

The pair bought a property in the Cotswolds after being spotted at The Farmer's Dog - a pub owned by Clarkson's Farm' host Jeremy Clarkson.

Ellen hosted the last episode of her long-running TV talk-show in May 2022.

Prior to that, Portia quit acting to focus her attention on General Public, the art curation and publishing company that she owns.

In December, Ellen denied a report suggesting her farmhouse had flooded.

The MailOnline suggested the 67-year-old comic's Cotswolds estate was badly affected by the severe weather in the south west of England as Storm Bert brought torrential rain and winds up to 80mph to parts of the country, but Ellen poured cold water on the speculation.

The six-bedroom property boasts 43-acres of land, and it was claimed that a stream flowing into the Thames River alongside the property burst its banks.

The outlet quoted a neighbour as saying: “The flood waters are rising by the hour. This is the worst I have seen it in years."

However, Ellen insisted all was well.

To mark 20 years since she started dating "beautiful soul" Portia, 52, Ellen shared a selfie of the pair in the English countryside and wrote: “20 years ago today we began this relationship not realizing what a long beautiful adventure this would be. You are the best thing that ever happened in my life. You take care of me. You help me see the good in everything.

“You help to guide me and pick me up when I feel off or down. You are a beautiful soul that I am so very grateful to have as a partner to navigate this crazy life with. (sic)”

Ellen concluded her post by addressing the flood rumours, writing: “P.S. for those of you concerned, our U.K. farmhouse did NOT flood.”

According to TMZ, the couple decided to move to the UK after president-elect Donald Trump won the 2024 US presidential election.