Ellen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi are selling their home in the UK just a year after they bought it because they needed more space.

The couple moved to Britain in 2024 and snapped up a 43-acre estate in the Cotswolds for £20 million, but they have now put the property on the market for £22.5 million because they needed to move to a bigger house to accommodate Portia's horses which they have flown over from the US.

Ellen explained the decision in a statement given to the Wall Street Journal via realtors Sotheby's: "When we decided to live here full time, we knew that Portia couldn’t live without her horses.

"We needed a home that had a horse facility and pastures for them. "

The couple are believed to have already moved to another property with enough space for the horses while they wait for the six-bedroomed home to sell.

The house in Oxfordshire boasts a two-bedroomed guest house as well as a swimming pool, gym and a "party barn" complete with its own pub.

The publication reports the couple spent four and a half months renovating the property and only lived there for around four weeks before moving out.

It comes after Ellen admitted she "loves" living in the UK. The couple had previously planned to only spend a few months in the country but soon decided to make the move permanent .

Speaking to TV presenter Richard Bacon during her In Conversation with Ellen DeGeneres event at Cheltenham’s Everyman theatre on July 20, Ellen explained: "It's absolutely beautiful. We're just not used to seeing this kind of beauty. The villages and the towns and the architecture - everything you see is charming and it's just a simpler way of life.

"It's clean. Everything here is just better - the way animals are treated, people are polite. I just love it here.

"We moved here in November, which was not the ideal time, but I saw snow for the first time in my life. We love it here."

Ellen went on to explain they have moved Portia's beloved horses over from the US and they have expanded their animal menagerie.

She added: "Portia flew her horses here, and I have chickens, and we had sheep for about two weeks."