Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have relocated to England

The 66-year-old TV star was recently spotted house hunting in south-west England and Ellen has reportedly already found a property that she loves.

A source told PEOPLE: "Ellen was in England house hunting in the beginning of October. She ended up finding a house that she loved and purchased it shortly after."

Earlier this month, Ellen and Portia de Rossi, her wife, were spotted at The Farmer's Dog - a pub owned by former 'Top Gear' host Jeremy Clarkson - in the Cotswolds in south-west England.

And the celebrity couple - who have been married since 2008 - are seemingly loving life in their new surrounds.

The insider shared: "They hung out with [Jeremy's partner, actress] Lisa Hogan and James Blunt, and The Corrs performed at the pub."

Ellen hosted the last episode of her long-running TV talk-show - which featured the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Billie Eilish and Pink - in May 2022.

Prior to that, Portia quit acting to focus her attention on General Public, the art curation and publishing company that she owns.

The 51-year-old star - who previously appeared in hit TV shows such as 'Ally McBeal' and 'Arrested Development' - admitted that she felt excited by the challenge of building her own business.

During an appearance on Ellen's talk show, Portia explained: "I just kind of was wondering is there something that I could tackle now that I've never done before that would be really challenging and different?

"I kind of knew what acting would look like for me for the next 10, 20 years, so I decided to quit and start a business."