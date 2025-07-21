Ellen DeGeneres is hoping to revive her career because she's "a bit bored".

Ellen DeGeneres is busy looking after her farm animals but she's a bit bored

The TV host's long-running series The Ellen DeGeneres Show ended in 2022 after 19 seasons on-air and she is now living in the UK countryside with her wife Portia de Rossi after they moved to the Cotswolds from California in November and Ellen revealed she's busy looking after her menagerie of farm animals which includes horses, sheep and chickens, but she's thinking about what to do next.

Speaking to TV presenter Richard Bacon during her In Conversation with Ellen DeGeneres event at Cheltenham’s Everyman theatre, Ellen explained: "I mean, I wish it [the talk show format worked], because I would do the same thing here [in the UK].

"I would love to do that again, but I just feel like people are watching on their phones, or people aren't really paying attention as much to televisions, because we're so inundated with with information and entertainment."

Ellen added: "[I'll pick my next career move] very carefully. I just don't know what that is yet. I want to have fun, I want to do something. I do like my chickens but I'm a little bit bored."

Ellen's TV show ended following a slew of allegations about a "toxic" atmosphere onset - which prompted an on-air apology from the star - but she fears she will forever be painted as "mean".

She explained: "It's as simple as, I'm a direct person, and I'm very blunt, and I guess sometimes that means that ... I'm mean? ...

"How dare us [women] have any kind of mood, or you can't be anything other than nice and sweet and kind and submissive and complacent ...

"I don't think I can say anything that's ever going to get rid of that [reputation] or dispel it, which is hurtful to me. I hate it. I hate that people think that I'm that because I know who I am and I know that I'm an empathetic, compassionate person ...

"[It] certainly an unpleasant way to end [the talk show]."