YouTube star Sophia Grace is pregnant with her second child

The 21-year-old star - who shot to fame on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' at the age of eight alongside her younger cousin Rosie McClelland, when the TV host spotted them singing Nicki Minaj's hit 'Super Bass' on YouTube and invited them to become regular cast members - welcomed son River with her mystery boyfriend in March 2023 but revealed on Monday (26.08.24) that she is expecting again, and has kept it a secret for months.

Speaking in a YouTube video, she explained: "I’m so excited to be doing this video. I’ve been hiding this for a super long time. I’m a very paranoid and anxious person. I always like to wait until I’m around the 20-week mark. I’ve had both of my scans and everything’s been fine so far, which is really good."

Sophia - who will be revealing the sex of the baby at a later date - is also excited that her eldest will have singling who is so "close in age" to them and she is looking forward to watching them grow up together.

She said: "It’s going to be so nice for him to have a younger sibling. And because they’re quite close in age, they can grow up together, and I just think that’s really sweet."

The former child star previously explained that she has kept her partner's identity out of the public eye because she wants to keep something to herself amid her life in the spotlight.

She told E! News: "Because I have always been in the spotlight, I feel like I want something just to keep to myself. Just something that I can keep private and that I can just enjoy myself and not have to share it with everyone."