Ellie Goulding experienced some of the "hardest times" of her life in 2024.

Ellie Goulding has reflected on a difficult year

The 38-year-old pop star has taken to social media to reflect on the last 12 months, acknowledging that she experienced a range of emotions throughout the year.

Ellie - who announced her split from her husband, Caspar Jopling, back in February - wrote on Instagram: "Strange that the hardest times can exist at the same time as feeling the most alive.

"God you’re welcome, 2025. Love to my amazing son, the glorious women in my life and my fans.

"Thank you for this and thank you all for your support, without which I wouldn’t be here [heart emoji] (sic)"

Ellie's Instagram post also featured a montage of clips from the last year, including shots of her working out, as well as relaxing with friends and family.

Ellie took to social media in February to announce her split from Caspar, revealing that they actually "separated some time ago".

The 'Lights' hitmaker said on Instagram: "Caspar and I privately separated some time ago.

"We remain the closest of friends and have been successfully co-parenting with our sons best interests at heart. We are committed to protecting our family privacy and thank people in advance for respecting our wishes - we won't be commenting further. Thank you."

Meanwhile, Casper insisted that they will remain close friends following their break-up.

Caspar - who has Arthur, four, with the pop star - wrote on Instagram: "Ellie and I made the decision to separate some time ago.

"Our immediate family and close friends have known for some time – otherwise we chose to do what we could to keep this private.

"Ellie and I remain the closest of friends, most importantly ‘co-parents’ to the best kiddo in the world, Arthur. (sic)"