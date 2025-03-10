Elon Musk has blamed a "massive cyberattack from Ukraine" for the latest worldwide outage of his social media platform X.

The 52-year-old chairman of the site made the claim during an interview about the disruption, which left thousands of users unable to post or message on the platform.

He said: "We're not sure exactly what happened but there was a massive cyberattack to try to bring down the X system with IP addresses originating in the Ukraine area."

X users across the globe reported issues on Monday (10.03.25), with the outage tracking site Downdetector logging over 10,883 reports of service failures by 9.25am.

The disruption appeared to affect major cities, including London and Birmingham in the UK, as well as New York and Los Angeles in the US.

Frustrated users turned to alternative social media platforms such as Facebook and Threads to voice their concerns, with some posting messages such as: "Can't access" and: "So it begins."

Elon's remarks have been met with scepticism, as cybersecurity experts warn IP addresses can be masked or altered to appear as though they originate from a different location.

His claim is also complicated by the hacker group 'Dark Storm Team', which has taken responsibility for the attack in a post on Telegram.

The group, which has previously targeted key business sectors in Israel and NATO member states, recently threatened cyberattacks on government websites of NATO nations, Israel, and their allies.

Elon, who is currently serving as senior advisor to US President Donald Trump, has previously expressed strong views on Ukraine.

He has supported Trump's decision to withdraw military aid from the country and last month branded Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a "dictator".

In a social media post, Musk challenged Zelensky to hold a presidential election to prove his popularity.

Elon first addressed the X outage in a social media post on Monday that said: "There was (still is) a massive cyberattack against X.

"We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources. Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved. Tracing... ."

Downdetector, which tracks real-time issues with online services, saw a surge in reports as the outage spread.

Many users who were already logged into the app or website encountered an error message reading: "Something went wrong, try reloading."

Elon, who bought Twitter for $44billion in 2022 before renaming it X, has made sweeping changes to the platform under his ownership.

He merged Twitter Inc. into his own company, X Corp, and introduced a "premium" subscription model offering features such as longer posts, the ability to edit tweets, and extended video uploads.

This is not the first time Downdetector has flagged major online disruptions in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, the website reported more than 5,038 Barclays customers experienced problems accessing their mobile and online banking services.

Unlike the X outage, however, Barclays attributed its technical difficulties to an internal issue rather than a cyberattack.