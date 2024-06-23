Elon Musk never kept his latest child “secret” from his loved ones.

The X owner and Tesla founder billionaire, 52, who has 11 other children, had his 12th earlier this year with executive Shivon Zilis, 38, who works in his Neuralink business.

Even though the public is only finding out about the new arrival after reports spread the child had been born “in secret”, Elon has now said all his friends and family knew he was a father again so putting out a press release to the world would have seemed “bizarre”.

He added to Page Six: “As for ‘secretly fathered,’ that is also false. All our friends and family know.

“Failure to issue a press release, which would be bizarre, does not mean ‘secret’.”

The baby is Elon’s third with Shivon, and even though the entrepreneur has confirmed the child’s birth, the name and sex of the new baby have not yet been revealed.

Elon’s latest child was first revealed in a Bloomberg article published on Friday (21.06.24) in an article titled ‘Elon Wants You to Have More Babies’ – which focused on his obsession with birth rates around the world.

The story said Shivon declined to comment and Elon did not respond when asked about the newborn.

The billionaire added in a new chat with Page Six in the wake of the news he is a father again: “Many countries are already well below replacement rate, and the trend is that almost all will be.

“This is simply a fact, not a ‘debunked theory.’”

Elon previously had twins Strider and Azure with Shivon in November 2021. They were born a month before he and singer Grimes, 36, had baby Exa Dark Sideræl via surrogate.

The existence of Exa, also known as Y, emerged in a Vanity Fair article when the child began crying as Grimes was being interview.

In 2022, Elon told Page Six he wants “as many (children) as I am able to spend time with and be a good father”.

The same year he posted online: “A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces, by far.”

Grimes is currently suing Elon over parental rights to their three children.

He also has twins Griffin and Vivian and triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian with his ex-wife Justine Musk.

The former couple’s eldest child, Nevada, died at 10 weeks of sudden infant death syndrome, known as SIDS.