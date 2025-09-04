Elon Musk's estranged daughter has insisted she isn't rich.

Elon Musk's estranged daughter isn't wealthy

The Tesla and Space X billionaire's eldest child, 21-year-old Vivian Wilson - whose mother is Musk's first wife Justine Wilson - shares a home in Los Angeles with three other people because it is "cheaper" than living alone and she is planning to enrol at a community college to continue her study of languages.

She told The Cut: “College is expensive. I don’t have that inheritance.

“People assume I have a lot of money. I don’t have hundreds of thousands of dollars at my disposal.

“My mom is rich, right? But obviously the other one is unimaginable degrees of wealthy.”

But Vivian, who is trans, insisted she isn't "salty" about the situation because she is still more comfortable than others of her age.

She said: “I don’t have a desire to be superrich.

“I can afford food. I have friends, a shelter, and some expendable income, which is nice and much more fortunate than most people my age in Los Angeles.”

The Teen Vogue model has seen her profile grow over the last year but she admitted she doesn't think she is "very good" at being famous and misses being treated as a "regular person".

She said: “I’m not very good at being famous. It’s a skill.

“I fought so hard for so long to be viewed as a regular person. There was a moment literally right before I became famous where no one knew who I was. It was amazing. Everyone treated me as a regular person. I kind of miss that.

"But I also like being famous... I guess I’m kind of indifferent to it. But I like the fact that it makes me money.”

Vivian receives a lot of "hate" online but is trying to ignore it and focus on the positivity she also receives.

She said: “I think about the support I get more than the hate, and it kind of outweighs it.

“I get a lot of hate posts about me. But what the fuck am I supposed to do about that? I don’t really have a choice other than to build a bridge and get over it.

"{I've now got an improved faith in people. I thought people would hate me immediately. It’s been a year, and seemingly people don’t hate me.”