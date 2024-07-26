Elon Musk’s transgender daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson refuses to let her billionaire father’s alleged bullying “slide”.

The dad-of-12 Tesla owner, 53, had the 20-year-old – called Xavier Musk at birth – with Canadian author Justine Wilson, 51, and she has said he bullied her over being queer and acting feminine.

In an interview with NBC News, the college student said: “I think he was under the assumption that I wasn’t going to say anything and I would just let this go, unchallenged.

“Which I’m not going to do because if you’re going to lie about me, like, blatantly to an audience of millions, I’m not just gonna let that slide.”

She hit out after Elon gave a recent interview to psychologist and conservative commentator Jordan Peterson, 62, during which he misgendered Vivian, used her old name and described her coming out as transgender as being “killed by the woke mind virus”.

Vivian also said Elon lied about her medical care as part of his recent attack on trans people.

She added the billionaire was largely being absent from her life despite holding joint custody, and alleged he urged her to lower her voice as a young child.

Vivian went on: “I was in fourth grade. We went on this road trip that I didn’t know was actually just an advertisement for one of the cars – I don’t remember which one – and he was constantly yelling at me viciously because my voice was too high. It was cruel.”

She also attacked Elon’s claim to Jordan he had been “tricked” into approving gender-affirming medical care for her, saying: “He was not by any means tricked.”

In 2022, Vivian filed a petition to change her name in California and said in court documents she does not want to be “related to my biological father in any way, shape or form”.

Elon has announced he is moving his SpaceX company to Texas over a California ban on schools outing trans kids to their parents.