Elsa Pataky has paid a glowing Father's Day tribute to Chris Hemsworth.

Elsa Pataky has paid tribute to Chris Hemsworth

The 48-year-old actress - who has ten-year-old twins Sasha and Tristan, as well as India Rose, 12, with the actor - took to social media on Sunday (01.08.24) to heap praise on Chris, admitting that the Hollywood star is "almost perfect".

Alongside a series of family photographs, Elsa wrote on Instagram: "Happy Father’s Day to the dad who does it all!! He is almost perfect!!! [tongue-out emoji] We love you soooo much! Hope all the dads had an amazing Father’s Day! (sic)"

Australia celebrated Father's Day on Sunday and Chris also took to X to mark the occasion.

Chris posted a photograph of himself, his dad and his brother Luke on a motorcycle ride.

The actor - who was born in Melbourne - wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "Happy Father’s Days here in Australia!

Fun ride with dad and bro. (sic)"

Chris previously admitted that he loves the challenges of fatherhood.

The movie star also confessed that it's changed his entire outlook on life and his movie career.

Speaking to E! News in 2015, the actor explained: "I think it makes you less selfish, because it's no longer about you.

"It can't be. It's about someone else, which is refreshing. It's nice to not spend all your time thinking about your own problems and garbage up there and I just have so much fun doing it. It's the best. And now I'm a bit more choosy, I think, with when I work and how I work because it better be worthwhile to take me away from them."