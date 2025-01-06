Sir Elton John poked fun at his sight loss as he presented a prize at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards.

Elton John was on good form as he made his first major public appearance since suffering sight loss

The 77-year-old music legend lost the vision in his right eye after coming down with an infection last summer, with the 'Tiny Dancer' hitmaker later revealing that he was unable to "see" previews of the 'Devil Wears Prada: The Musical' show - which he penned lyrics for - while losing his vision has also made it near impossible for him to work on music.

On Sunday (05.01.24), Elton was tasked with presenting the prize for Best Original Score alongside Brandi Carlile at the star-studded bash at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, and he made light of his health struggles by quipping that he had Rihanna onstage with him and not his 'Never Too Late' collaborator.

He laughed: "There has been a lot of stories going around about my regressive eyesight, and I just want to reassure everyone it is not as bad as it seems, I’m so pleased to be here with my co-host, Rihanna."

After revealing the winners were Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross for their 'Challengers' soundtrack, Elton excitedly shouted: "Yay."

Elton revealed in September he had spent the summer battling the infection and while he has "hope" he will be able to see properly again, he admitted it's a "slow" healing process.

He told 'Good Morning America': "It’s been a while since I’ve done anything. I just have to get off my backside

“I unfortunately lost my eyesight in my right eye in July because I had an infection in the South of France.

“It’s been four months now since I haven’t been able to see. My left eye is not the greatest.

“There’s hope and encouragement that it will be okay, but I’m kind of stuck in the moment, because I can do something like this, but going into the studio and recording, I don’t know. Because I can’t see a lyric for start.”

Elton - who has sons Zachary, 13, and 11-year-old Elijah with his 62-year-old spouse David Furnish - admitted he was left "floored" by the situation.

He said: "We're taking initiative to try and get it better. But at the moment, that's really what I'm concentrating on. It's never fortunate for anything like this to happen.

"It kinda floored me, and I can't see anything. I can't read anything, I can't watch anything."

The 'I'm Still Standing' hitmaker shared on Instagram in September: "Over the summer, I've been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye. I am healing, but it's an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye.

"I am so grateful for the excellent team of doctors and nurses and my family, who have taken such good care of me over the last several weeks. I have been quietly spending the summer recuperating at home, and am feeling positive about the progress I have made in my healing and recovery thus far."