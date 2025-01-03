'Emilia Perez' leads the pack of longlisted features for the BAFTA Film Awards.

Zoe Saldana features on the longlists

The Jacques Audiard-directed crime-comedy film - who starred Zoe Saldana and Selena Gomez - has been longlisted in 15 categories ahead of the upcoming awards show.

The acclaimed movie is in contention for a number of the most-coveted awards, including Best Film and Best Director.

Elsewhere, 'Conclave' - the Edward Berger-directed thriller - is in contention for 14 accolades, after the British Academy unveiled the results of the first round of voting across all 25 categories.

The movie - which is based on a 2016 novel by Robert Harris - is also among the contenders for the Best Film and Best Director gongs, while Ralph Fiennes is up for the Leading Actor award.

The critically acclaimed film tells the story of a Cardinal who tries to organise the election of the next Pope.

Meanwhile, 'The Substance', 'The Brutalist' and 'A Complete Unknown' all feature on 11 lists, while 'Wicked' and 'Dune: Part Two' appear on ten.

'Anora' and the Sir Ridley Scott-directed 'Gladiator 2' feature on nine lists.

However, 'Gladiator 2' - which stars the likes of Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, and Denzel Washington - isn't on the Best Film longlist.

This year's ceremony will feature the Children’s and Family Film category for the first time, and 'The Wild Robot', 'That Christmas' and 'Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl' have been named on the longlist.

The full list of BATFA nominees is set to be announced on January 15.

The awards ceremony will be held on February 16 at Royal Festival Hall in London, with actor David Tennant returning to host the event.

Full BAFTA Film Awards longlist:

Best Film:

Anora

The Apprentice

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Kneecap

The Substance

Wicked

Outstanding British Film:

Back to Black

Bird

Blitz

Civil War

Conclave

Gladiator II

Hard Truths

Kneecap

Lee

Love Lies Bleeding

The Outrun

Paddington in Peru

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

We Live in Time

Wicked Little Letters

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer:

Bring Them Down

Grand Theft Hamlet

Hoard

Kneecap

Monkey Man

On Falling

Santosh

Sister Midnight

The Taste of Mango

The Teacher

Children's and Family Film:

Flow

Kensuke’s Kingdom

Piece by Piece

Spellbound

That Christmas

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Young Woman and the Sea

Film Not in English Language:

All We Imagine as Light

Black Dog

The Count of Monte Cristo

Emilia Pérez

Flow

The Girl With the Needle

I’m Still Here

Kneecap

La Chimera

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Documentary:

The Bibi Files

Black Box Diaries

Daughters

Elton John: Never Too Late

I Am: Celine Dion

Made in England: The Films of Powell and Pressburger

No Other Land

The Remarkable Life of Ibelin

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Will and Harper

Animated Film:

Despicable Me 4

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Moana 2

That Christmas

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Director:

Payal Kapadia

Sean Baker

Brady Corbet

Edward Berger

Denis Villeneuve

Jacques Audiard

Alice Rohrwacher

Ellen Kuras

Nora Fingscheidt

Coralie Fargeat

Original Screenplay:

All We Imagine as Light

Anora

The Apprentice

The Brutalist

Challengers

Civil War

Heretic

Kneecap

A Real Pain

The Substance

Adapted Screenplay:

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Lee

Nickel Boys

Nightbitch

The Outrun

Sing Sing

Wicked

Leading Actress:

Amy Adams

Cynthia Erivo

Demi Moore

Karla Sofía Gascon

Kate Winslet

Marianne Jean-Baptiste

Marisa Abela

Mikey Madison

Nicole Kidman

Saoirse Ronan

Leading Actor:

Adrien Brody

Colman Domingo

Daniel Craig

Dev Patel

Hugh Grant

Jude Law

Kingsley Ben Adir

Ralph Fiennes

Sebastian Stan

Timothée Chalamet

Supporting Actress:

Adriana Paz

Ariana Grande

Emily Watson

Felicity Jones

Isabella Rossellini

Jamie Lee Curtis

Margaret Qualley

Michele Austin

Selena Gomez

Zoe Saldaña

Supporting Actor:

Clarence Maclin

Denzel Washington

Edward Norton

Guy Pearce

Harris Dickinson

Jeremy Strong

Kieran Culkin

Mark Eydelshteyn

Stanley Tucci

Yura Borisov

Casting:

Anora

The Apprentice

Back to Black

Blitz

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Kneecap

Wicked

Cinematography:

Anora

The Brutalist

Civil War

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

The Substance

Costume Design:

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice

Blitz

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

Wicked

Editing:

Anora

Challengers

Civil War

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Gladiator II

Kneecap

The Substance

Make-up and Hair:

The Apprentice

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice

Blitz

A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Joker: Folie À Deux

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked

Original Score:

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice

Blitz

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

The Outrun

The Substance

The Wild Robot

Production Design:

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice

Blitz

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked

Special Visual Effects:

Alien: Romulus

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice

Better Man

Civil War

Deadpool and Wolverine

Dune: Part Two

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Gladiator II

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked

Sound:

Blitz

The Brutalist

Civil War

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Gladiator II

The Substance

Wicked

British Short Animation:

Adiós

Mee and Burd

Mog’s Christmas

Plunge

Three Hares

Wander to Wonder

British Short Film:

The Ban

Clodagh

The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing

Homework

Marion

Milk

Rock, Paper, Scissors

Sister Wives

Stomach Bug

Woodlice