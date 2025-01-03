'Emilia Perez' leads the pack of longlisted features for the BAFTA Film Awards.
The Jacques Audiard-directed crime-comedy film - who starred Zoe Saldana and Selena Gomez - has been longlisted in 15 categories ahead of the upcoming awards show.
The acclaimed movie is in contention for a number of the most-coveted awards, including Best Film and Best Director.
Elsewhere, 'Conclave' - the Edward Berger-directed thriller - is in contention for 14 accolades, after the British Academy unveiled the results of the first round of voting across all 25 categories.
The movie - which is based on a 2016 novel by Robert Harris - is also among the contenders for the Best Film and Best Director gongs, while Ralph Fiennes is up for the Leading Actor award.
The critically acclaimed film tells the story of a Cardinal who tries to organise the election of the next Pope.
Meanwhile, 'The Substance', 'The Brutalist' and 'A Complete Unknown' all feature on 11 lists, while 'Wicked' and 'Dune: Part Two' appear on ten.
'Anora' and the Sir Ridley Scott-directed 'Gladiator 2' feature on nine lists.
However, 'Gladiator 2' - which stars the likes of Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, and Denzel Washington - isn't on the Best Film longlist.
This year's ceremony will feature the Children’s and Family Film category for the first time, and 'The Wild Robot', 'That Christmas' and 'Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl' have been named on the longlist.
The full list of BATFA nominees is set to be announced on January 15.
The awards ceremony will be held on February 16 at Royal Festival Hall in London, with actor David Tennant returning to host the event.
Full BAFTA Film Awards longlist:
Best Film:
Anora
The Apprentice
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Kneecap
The Substance
Wicked
Outstanding British Film:
Back to Black
Bird
Blitz
Civil War
Conclave
Gladiator II
Hard Truths
Kneecap
Lee
Love Lies Bleeding
The Outrun
Paddington in Peru
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
We Live in Time
Wicked Little Letters
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer:
Bring Them Down
Grand Theft Hamlet
Hoard
Kneecap
Monkey Man
On Falling
Santosh
Sister Midnight
The Taste of Mango
The Teacher
Children's and Family Film:
Flow
Kensuke’s Kingdom
Piece by Piece
Spellbound
That Christmas
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Young Woman and the Sea
Film Not in English Language:
All We Imagine as Light
Black Dog
The Count of Monte Cristo
Emilia Pérez
Flow
The Girl With the Needle
I’m Still Here
Kneecap
La Chimera
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Documentary:
The Bibi Files
Black Box Diaries
Daughters
Elton John: Never Too Late
I Am: Celine Dion
Made in England: The Films of Powell and Pressburger
No Other Land
The Remarkable Life of Ibelin
Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
Will and Harper
Animated Film:
Despicable Me 4
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Moana 2
That Christmas
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Director:
Payal Kapadia
Sean Baker
Brady Corbet
Edward Berger
Denis Villeneuve
Jacques Audiard
Alice Rohrwacher
Ellen Kuras
Nora Fingscheidt
Coralie Fargeat
Original Screenplay:
All We Imagine as Light
Anora
The Apprentice
The Brutalist
Challengers
Civil War
Heretic
Kneecap
A Real Pain
The Substance
Adapted Screenplay:
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Lee
Nickel Boys
Nightbitch
The Outrun
Sing Sing
Wicked
Leading Actress:
Amy Adams
Cynthia Erivo
Demi Moore
Karla Sofía Gascon
Kate Winslet
Marianne Jean-Baptiste
Marisa Abela
Mikey Madison
Nicole Kidman
Saoirse Ronan
Leading Actor:
Adrien Brody
Colman Domingo
Daniel Craig
Dev Patel
Hugh Grant
Jude Law
Kingsley Ben Adir
Ralph Fiennes
Sebastian Stan
Timothée Chalamet
Supporting Actress:
Adriana Paz
Ariana Grande
Emily Watson
Felicity Jones
Isabella Rossellini
Jamie Lee Curtis
Margaret Qualley
Michele Austin
Selena Gomez
Zoe Saldaña
Supporting Actor:
Clarence Maclin
Denzel Washington
Edward Norton
Guy Pearce
Harris Dickinson
Jeremy Strong
Kieran Culkin
Mark Eydelshteyn
Stanley Tucci
Yura Borisov
Casting:
Anora
The Apprentice
Back to Black
Blitz
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Kneecap
Wicked
Cinematography:
Anora
The Brutalist
Civil War
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
The Substance
Costume Design:
Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice
Blitz
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
Wicked
Editing:
Anora
Challengers
Civil War
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Gladiator II
Kneecap
The Substance
Make-up and Hair:
The Apprentice
Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice
Blitz
A Complete Unknown
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Joker: Folie À Deux
Nosferatu
The Substance
Wicked
Original Score:
Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice
Blitz
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
The Outrun
The Substance
The Wild Robot
Production Design:
Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice
Blitz
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
The Substance
Wicked
Special Visual Effects:
Alien: Romulus
Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice
Better Man
Civil War
Deadpool and Wolverine
Dune: Part Two
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
Gladiator II
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Wicked
Sound:
Blitz
The Brutalist
Civil War
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Gladiator II
The Substance
Wicked
British Short Animation:
Adiós
Mee and Burd
Mog’s Christmas
Plunge
Three Hares
Wander to Wonder
British Short Film:
The Ban
Clodagh
The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing
Homework
Marion
Milk
Rock, Paper, Scissors
Sister Wives
Stomach Bug
Woodlice
