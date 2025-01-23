'Emilia Perez' leads the nominations for the upcoming Academy Awards with a record-breaking 14.

Emilia Perez star Karla Sofia Gascon is nominated for an Oscar

Jacques Audiard's musical thriller is up for the coveted Best Picture accolade - for which it will contest with 'Anora', 'Brutalist', 'A Complete Unknown', 'Conclave', 'Dune: Part Two', 'I'm Still Here', 'Nickel Boys', 'The Substance', and 'Wicked' - as well as Best Director for the filmmaker, Best Actress in a Leading Role for Karla Sofía Gascón, a Supporting Actress nod for Zoe Saldaña, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best International Feature Film.

It is also nominated for sound, make-up and hairstyling, film editing, cinematography, original score, and received two spots on the Best Original Song shortlist, for 'El Mal' and 'Mi Camino'.

'The Brutalist' and 'Wicked' follow with 10 places on the shortlist, with nods for the first including Best Actor in a Leading Role for Adrien Brody, Supporting Actor and Actress nods for Guy Pearce and Felicity Jones respectively, and Best Director for Brady Corbet.

'Wicked' stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role and Best Actress in a Supporting Role respectively, with a number of other nods in technical categories.

While Adrien will be looking to secure his second Best Actor award, he faces competition from Timothee Chalamet ('A Complete Unknown'), Colman Domingo ('Sing Sing'), Ralph Fiennes ('Conclave') and Sebastian Stan ('The Apprentice'), while the Best Actress sees Karlaand Cynthia joined on the shortlist by Mikey Madison ('Anora'), Demi Moore ('The Substance'), and Fernanda Torres ('I'm Still Here').

Joining Zoe, Ariana and Felicity in being nominated for the Best Actress in a Supporting Role award are Monica Barbaro ('A Complete Unknown'), and Isabella Rossellini ('Conclave'), while Best Actor in a Supporting Role will go to either Guy, Yura Borisov ('Anora'), Kieran Culkin ('A Real Pain'), Edward Norton ('A Complete Unknown'), and Jeremy Strong ('The Apprentice')

As well as Jacques and Brady, Sean Baker ('Anora'), James Mangold ('A Complete Unknown') and Coralie Fargeat ('The Substance') are in the running for Best Director.

The nominations were announced live on Thursday (23.01.25) by Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott from the Academy's Samuel Goldwyn Theater, six days later than planned due to the Los Angeles wildfires.

Conan O'Brien will host the Oscars ceremony from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on 2 March.

Full list of nominations for the 97th Academy Awards:

Best Picture:

‘Anora’

‘The Brutalist’

‘A Complete Unknown’

‘Conclave’

‘Dune: Part Two’

‘Emilia Pérez’

‘I’m Still Here’

‘Nickel Boys’

‘The Substance’

‘Wicked’

Best Actress in a Leading Role:

Cynthia Erivo – ‘Wicked’

Karla Sofía Gascón – ‘Emilia Pérez’

Mikey Madison – ‘Anora’

Demi Moore – ‘The Substance’

Fernanda Torres – ‘I’m Still Here’

Best Actor:

Adrien Brody – ‘The Brutalist’

Timothée Chalamet – ‘A Complete Unknown’

Colman Domingo – ‘Sing Sing’

Ralph Fiennes – ‘Conclave’

Sebastian Stan – ‘The Apprentice’

Best Actress in a Supporting role:

Monica Barbaro – ‘A Complete Unknown’

Ariana Grande – ‘Wicked’

Felicity Jones – ‘The Brutalist’

Isabella Rossellini – ‘Conclave’

Zoe Saldaña – ‘Emilia Pérez’

Best Actor in a Supporting Role:

Yura Borisov – ‘Anora’

Kieran Culkin – ‘A Real Pain’

Edward Norton – ‘A Complete Unknown’

Guy Pearce – ‘The Brutalist’

Jeremy Strong – ‘The Apprentice'

Best Director:

Sean Baker – ‘Anora’

Brady Corbet – ‘The Brutalist’

James Mangold – ‘A Complete Unknown’

Jacques Audiard – ‘Emilia Pérez

Coralie Fargeat – ‘The Substance’

Best Original Screenplay:

‘Anora’

‘The Brutalist’

‘A Real Pain’

‘September 5’

‘The Substance’

Best Adapted Screenplay:

‘A Complete Unknown’

‘Conclave’

‘Emilia Pérez’

‘Nickel Boys’

‘Sing Sing’

Best Cinematography:

‘The Brutalist’

‘Dune: Part Two’

‘Emilia Pérez’

‘Maria’

‘Nosferatu’

Best Original Score:

‘The Brutalist’

‘Conclave’

‘Emilia Pérez’

‘Wicked’

‘The Wild Robot’

Best Original Song:

‘El Mal’ – ‘Emilia Pérez’

‘The Journey’ – ‘The Six Triple Eight’

‘Like a Bird’ – ‘Sing Sing’

‘Mi Camino’ –‘ Emilia Pérez’

‘Never Too Late’” – ‘Elton John: Never Too Late’

Best Film Editing:

‘Anora’

‘The Brutalist’

‘Conclave’

‘Emilia Pérez’

‘Wicked’

Best Production Design:

‘The Brutalist’

‘Conclave’

‘Dune: Part Two’

‘Nosferatu’

‘Wicked’

Best Costume Design:

‘A Complete Unknown’

‘Conclave’

‘Gladiator II’

‘Nosferatu’

‘Wicked’

Best Makeup and Hairstyling:

‘A Different Man’

‘Emilia Pérez’

‘Nosferatu’

‘The Substance’

‘Wicked’

Best Sound:

‘A Complete Unknown’

‘Dune: Part Two’

‘Emilia Pérez’

‘Wicked’

‘The Wild Robot’

Best Visual Effects:

‘Alien: Romulus’

‘Better Man’

‘Dune: Part Two’

‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’

‘Wicked’

Best International Feature Film:

‘I’m Still Here’ (Brazil)

‘The Girl With the Needle’ (Denmark)

‘Emilia Pérez’ (France)

‘The Seed of the Sacred Fig’ (Germany)

‘Flow’ (Latvia)

Best Animated Feature:

‘Flow’

‘Inside Out 2’

‘Memoir of a Snail’

‘Wallace + Gromit: Vengeance Most Foul’

‘The Wild Robot’

Best Animated Short:

‘Beautiful Men’

‘In the Shadow of the Cypress’

‘Magic Candies’

‘Wander to Wonder’

‘Yuck!’

Best Live-Action Short:

‘A Lien’

‘Anuja’

‘I’m Not a Robot’

‘The Last Ranger’

‘The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent’

Best Documentary Feature Film:

‘Black Box Diaries’

‘No Other Land’

‘Porcelain War’

‘Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat’

‘Sugarcane’

Best Documentary Short:

‘Death by Numbers’

‘I Am Ready, Warden’

‘Incident’

‘Instruments of a Beating Heart’

‘The Only Girl in the Orchestra’